TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 17-year-old female was arrested for human smuggling by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

At around 7 p.m. on Monday June 12, the Phoenix juvenile identified as "S. Mendoza" was found driving a 2004 Dodge truck transporting 13 undocumented immigrants in the front and the back of the vehicle.

The driver was stopped along W. Sheep Trail and N. Highway 191 outside of Elfrida.

All subjects were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.