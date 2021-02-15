Menu

17-year-old dies after shooting in west Phoenix mall

Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-15 13:54:14-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have identified a 17-year-old boy as the person killed during a weekend shooting at the Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix. Phoenix police on Monday said Alejandro Martinez was pronounced dead at a hospital and an unidentified 20-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries but expected to survive.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams says the two were shot at about 1 p.m. Sunday inside the mall after getting in an argument over merchandise with an employee who was working at a kiosk. One of the shooting victims pulled out a handgun and the employee shot them. No one has been arrested.

