16-year-old Tucsonan missing since Oct. 23

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is looking for 16-year-old Ciara Pineda, who was last seen in Tucson Oct. 23.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 15:19:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is looking for 16-year-old Ciara Pineda, who was last seen in Tucson Oct. 23.

Ciara is 5-foot-4 and weighs 135 pounds.

Those with information should call (800) 843-5678 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.

