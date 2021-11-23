16-year-old Tucsonan missing since Oct. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is looking for 16-year-old Ciara Pineda, who was last seen in Tucson Oct. 23.
Ciara is 5-foot-4 and weighs 135 pounds.
Those with information should call (800) 843-5678 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.
