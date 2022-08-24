16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Rio Rico killing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 16-year-old boy faces murder charges in the killing of a 72-year-old man.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was found hiding in the attic of a home at 1391 Anclar Court in Rio Rico, Ariz. Friday.

Gabriel Guevara, 72, had not been seen for days after an argument and loud bang was heard from the home.

Guevara's body was found dumped off the side of a hill near the home. A bag was wrapped around his head.

The suspect faces a second-degree murder charge and was booked into the Santa Cruz County jail on a $1 million bond.

