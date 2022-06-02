16 migrants detained in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector located and detained 16 migrants as the result of a multi-agency search, according to a tweet shared by Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter located the individuals from the air after a reported sighting of the migrants near State Route 286, which runs between Three Points and Sasabe.

AZDPS has four helicopters operating statewide, one of which is located in the Tucson area. In addition to law enforcement incidents, they are also typically used to respond to search and rescue calls and medical emergencies.

#DYK-Tucson Sector agents work with air assets from our state and county law enforcement partners.



An @Arizona_DPS helicopter recently responded to three group sightings near SR-286. Working with Tucson Station agents on the ground, 16 migrants were apprehended. #Teamwork. pic.twitter.com/VSJI2phety — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 2, 2022