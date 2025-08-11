15-year-old motorcyclist dies after running red light, colliding with car

A 15-year-old male died after colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta Sedan in Midtown on Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the motorcyclist was driving above the speed limit on North Stone, when he ran the red light at Grant and collided with the Jetta, which was traveling westbound.

TPD determined the driver of the Jetta was not impaired at the time.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

TPD said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and did not have a valid driver's license.

The investigation is ongoing.