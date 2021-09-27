Watch
15-year-old boy found shot to death in San Tan Valley home

Posted at 11:55 AM, Sep 27, 2021
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Pinal County are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say there were reports Sunday afternoon of several gunshots at a home in San Tan Valley. Officers found the teenage victim dead inside. His name has not been released. Investigators say it is a homicide and no suspects or a motive have been identified.

They are asking for anyone with information to

