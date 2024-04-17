15-year-old arrested in connection with bomb threats made to Vail schools

In the video player: Evacuated Vail schools given all-clear after TPD searches campuses

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the bomb threats made to three Vail Unified schools on Tuesday.

The suspect called in bomb threats by phone to Cienega High School, Empire High School and Desert Sky Middle School just after noon on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Students at all three schools were evacuated. PCSD and Tucson Police Department conducted searches at all three locations, which turned up nothing.

PCSD's Major Threats Investigative Group and TPD's Threat Mitigation Unit conducted a joint investigation into the threats.

They quickly identified the teen as the suspect, who was located, interviewed and admitted to making the threats as a joke.

A joint arrest of the teen was made. The teen was charged with three felony counts, one for each school, for interference with an educational institution, the news release said.

