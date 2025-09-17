14-year-old student punched in the face on his way to bus stop in Midtown

An adult male, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Dale Pierce, was arrested after allegedly punching a 14-year-old boy in the face on the boy's morning walk to the bus stop, Monday.

According to Tucson Police, the boy was walking to the bus stop near 29th and Columbus to go to school, when he was confronted by two adult males, one of whom was Pierce.

Pierce allegedly punched the student in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The student sustained injuries and lost consciousness. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Pierce was located at a house nearby and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and robbery.

