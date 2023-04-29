Watch Now
14-year-old hospitalized after shooting

TPD says he has non-life threatening injuries
TPD responds to shooting
TPD
Posted at 8:56 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 00:10:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting, Friday night.

The Tucson Police department says it happened near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road.

TPD tells KGUN 9 he is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating but details are limited.

