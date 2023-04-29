14-year-old hospitalized after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting, Friday night.
The Tucson Police department says it happened near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road.
TPD tells KGUN 9 he is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are investigating but details are limited.
Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.
