14-year-old hospitalized after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting, Friday night.

The Tucson Police department says it happened near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road.

TPD tells KGUN 9 he is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating but details are limited.

