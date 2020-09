TUCSON, Ariz. — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross says it is helping 14 people after an apartment fire in midtown.

In a news release, the Chapter says it responded to the 300 block of E. Yavapai Rd.

KGUN9 has reached out to Tucson Fire for more information, but the Red Cross says "Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers will be assessing the damages and providing for emergency needs of all displaced." The Chapter also says 5 units were impacted by the fire.