130 immigrants surrender to CBP near San Miguel

Customs and Border Protection
130 Immigrants
Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 07, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents has apprehended 130 immigrants that surrendered near San Miguel.

A tweet from Interim Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson sector, John Modlin, says the group consisted of citizens from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Masks were provided to the group.

They were transported to Tucson for processing.

