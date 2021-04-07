130 immigrants surrender to CBP near San Miguel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents has apprehended 130 immigrants that surrendered near San Miguel.

#BorderPatrol agents encountered over 130 illegal aliens that surrendered near San Miguel, #AZ. The group consisted of citizens from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. Masks were provided and the group was transported to #Tucson for processing. @CBP pic.twitter.com/0zb4k4MTD0 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 7, 2021

A tweet from Interim Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson sector, John Modlin, says the group consisted of citizens from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Masks were provided to the group.

They were transported to Tucson for processing.