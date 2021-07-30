13-year-old drowns in waterfall near Rio Rico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 13-year-old boy drowned near a waterfall near Rio Rico Thursday night.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says it started when multiple 911 calls reported two teens in the water in Josephine Canyon. The Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue unit scoured the area on the ground while Davis-Monthan Air Force Base used a Blackhawk helicopter to hoist up the 17-year-old to safety.

While the helicopter was searching the area, they spotted the body of 13-year-old Samuel Gonzalez in the wash.