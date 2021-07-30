Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

13-year-old drowns in waterfall near Rio Rico

items.[0].image.alt
storyblocks
Water surface photographed from above. Wild river surface with ripples. Nature abstraction
Ripples on water surface
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 18:14:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 13-year-old boy drowned near a waterfall near Rio Rico Thursday night.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says it started when multiple 911 calls reported two teens in the water in Josephine Canyon. The Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue unit scoured the area on the ground while Davis-Monthan Air Force Base used a Blackhawk helicopter to hoist up the 17-year-old to safety.

While the helicopter was searching the area, they spotted the body of 13-year-old Samuel Gonzalez in the wash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!