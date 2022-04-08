Have you ever seen a rattlesnake? The sightings aren't as rare as you might think!

Our state is home to more than a dozen different rattlesnake species, including some with some serious venom.

See which ones you could spot around Arizona in the video above!

Experts say this time of year is especially active as temperatures start heating up.

The AGFD warns rattlesnakes easily blend into surroundings. Whether hiking or attending to a yard, Arizonans need to pay extra attention to where they're putting their hands and feet and listen for the distinctive sound of the snake's rattles, as heard and seen in the video player below.

The sound that a rattlesnake makes is very distinctive

Rattlesnakes aren't the only venomous creatures that live in our Sonoran desert.

Here are 7 more that pack a venomous punch in the video player below.

7 Venomous Creatures in Arizona

Even non-venomous snakes can post some danger. Learn more about non-venomous snakes in this video.