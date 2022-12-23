13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted

A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.

The indictment, filed Nov. 10, named six people from Southern Arizona:

Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31

Michele Oller, 54

Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51

Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35

Leah Jean Holmes, 28

Alexander Anthony Ruiz, 34

Aranda-Ramon, Oller, Nelson, Maxwell, and Holmes face charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs and drug distribution. Ruiz faces charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs, conspiracy to launder money, and money laundering.

Four other defendants' identities have not been released due to a court-ordered seal.

According to the indictment, the 10 suspects took part in a conspiracy to distribute a mixture of fentnayl and meth. All of the suspects but Ruiz were accused of drug distribution. Ruiz allegedly was involved ina conspiracy to launder funds.

On Dec. 7, three people with ties to the alleged organization were arrested:

Andrew Grijalva, 19, of Las Vegas, Nevada

Rodrigo Lopez-Lozoya, 36, of Mexico

Jesus Ramon Lozoya-Portillo, 41, of Mexico

All three face drug trafficking charges. Starting in September 2021, the three suspects allegedly conspired to distribute meth and a mix of a drug that included meth.

----