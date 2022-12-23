13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted

A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
The indictment, filed Nov. 10, named six people from Southern Arizona:
- Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31
- Michele Oller, 54
- Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51
- Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35
- Leah Jean Holmes, 28
- Alexander Anthony Ruiz, 34
Aranda-Ramon, Oller, Nelson, Maxwell, and Holmes face charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs and drug distribution. Ruiz faces charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs, conspiracy to launder money, and money laundering.
Four other defendants' identities have not been released due to a court-ordered seal.
According to the indictment, the 10 suspects took part in a conspiracy to distribute a mixture of fentnayl and meth. All of the suspects but Ruiz were accused of drug distribution. Ruiz allegedly was involved ina conspiracy to launder funds.
On Dec. 7, three people with ties to the alleged organization were arrested:
- Andrew Grijalva, 19, of Las Vegas, Nevada
- Rodrigo Lopez-Lozoya, 36, of Mexico
- Jesus Ramon Lozoya-Portillo, 41, of Mexico
All three face drug trafficking charges. Starting in September 2021, the three suspects allegedly conspired to distribute meth and a mix of a drug that included meth.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.