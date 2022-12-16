12 years since the death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On December 15, 2010 U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry lost his life while patrolling near the Nogales border in pursuit of armed robbers called “rip crews”.

“Today is a very sad day for the Terry family,” Brian's uncle Ralph Terry said.

The group of armed robbers were targeting marijuana smugglers in the area. When Brian and his team attempted to arrest the group, a robber shot Terry in the back taking his life.

"One of Brian's favorite sayings was 'you gotta do the work' and he did the work.. and he gave his life doing it,” Ralph said.

Terry's death brought the Obama Administration’s Fast and Furious scandal to light when investigators discovered two of the guns used by "Rip Crew” member were unmarked.

The Fast and Furious operation, run by agents in the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, allowed criminals to buy guns with the intent of tracking the weapons.

However, the government lost track of many of those guns, including the two later found on the scene.

It wasn’t until September of this year that the seventh and final defendant was sentenced for the murder.

“All of the crew members have been tried and convicted, and seven of the eight are still in jail. They will be for the rest of their lives. But the Fast and Furious scandal still continues even today. And until that scandal is totally unveiled the Terry family will really never rest,”

Ralph, Brian’s uncle, also serves as the President of the Brian Terry Foundation. This non-profit organization honors the legacy Brian leaves behind while also providing college scholarships to younger generations who are chasing the same dream that Brian once had.

“It's the one thing that's going to keep Brian's name alive forever,” Ralph said.

This foundation has provided financial college backing to over 100 recipients in the last 12 years.

“I get a chance to read the scholarship applications in it. They're phenomenal. I mean, these kids are amazing. When you read the stories of these kids that they tell us, it's emotional. It really is. And they're, they're wanting to put their lives on the line."

His foundation also provides emergency financial assistance to families of Border Patrol Agents that have been killed in the line of duty.

Brian served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a police officerbefore his three years as a Border Patrol Agent.

”Well, if there's any little kids out there. If you're looking for a hero, check out honorbrianterry.com and you'll find one,” Ralph said.