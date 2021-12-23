Watch
11-year-old Tucson girl dead in plane crash near Long Lake, Ariz.

40-year-old Utah pilot also dead
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 14:58:22-05

An 11-year-old Tucson girl was one of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday northwest of the Show Low Regional Airport.

According to Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen was onboard.

The pilot, 40-year-old David A. Gillette of Utah, also died.

The crash was in the remote area of Long Lake.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

