11-year-old student arrested for making threats at Leman Academy on Westside

Police
An 11-year-old student was arrested after allegedly making threats toward another student at the Leman Academy of Excellence, 7720 N. Silverbell Road, Monday.

According to a news release from Marana Police, they received a report of a threat made from one student to another on Monday evening.

Officers opened a criminal investigation into the matter. They worked with the administration at Leman Academy, but as of Monday evening, the threat could not be substantiated.

Tuesday Morning, Marana Police continued the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of an 11-year-old student who attends the school.

The student was arrested on suspicion of disruption of an education institution.

There is no active threat to the campus or any students.

The investigation is ongoing.

