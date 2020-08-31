Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

100 Club of Arizona raises funds for family of fallen Tohono O'Odham Nation Police Officer

items.[0].image.alt
Tohono O’odham Nation Office of the Chairman and Vice Chairwoman
A Tohono O'odham Police officer was killed in an incident in Why Thursday, and the FBI is investigating.
thumbnail_Bryan Brown.jpg
Posted at 6:18 PM, Aug 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-30 21:18:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 100 Club of Arizona is raising funds to offer assistance for the family of fallen Tohono O'Odham Nation Police Officer Bryan Brown who was killed in the line of duty in Why August 27.

Thursday morning, TOPD officers responded to reports of an armed an erratic driver in the small town west of Tucson. Officer Brown was injured while police were trying to apprehend the man and was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, where he later died, according to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

The suspect was taken into custody by TOPD officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents after attempting to flee the scene. The FBI is investigating this incident.

Funds donated will provide assistance to families of fallen or injured public safety officers and firefighters in Arizona, which the goal of the 100 Club of Arizona. The funds will also provide resources to increase safety and welfare.

Those who want to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson