100 Club of Arizona raises funds for family of fallen Tohono O'Odham Nation Police Officer

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 100 Club of Arizona is raising funds to offer assistance for the family of fallen Tohono O'Odham Nation Police Officer Bryan Brown who was killed in the line of duty in Why August 27.

Thursday morning, TOPD officers responded to reports of an armed an erratic driver in the small town west of Tucson. Officer Brown was injured while police were trying to apprehend the man and was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, where he later died, according to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

The suspect was taken into custody by TOPD officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents after attempting to flee the scene. The FBI is investigating this incident.

Funds donated will provide assistance to families of fallen or injured public safety officers and firefighters in Arizona, which the goal of the 100 Club of Arizona. The funds will also provide resources to increase safety and welfare.

