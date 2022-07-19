$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Arizona lottery player has won $100,000 in a Powerball drawing.

The winner matched four of five numbers and the Powerball.

To make it even sweeter, the winner paid for the Powerplay, so what was originally a $50,000 prize is now doubled.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K located at 5725 W. Ina Rd.

Saturday July 16th's winning numbers are:

3, 18, 23, 32, 57 & 21.

The current Powerball jackpot is more than $89 million. The next drawing is Monday July 18th.

For more information visit arizonalottery.com.