$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 20:49:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — One Arizona lottery player has won $100,000 in a Powerball drawing.

The winner matched four of five numbers and the Powerball.

To make it even sweeter, the winner paid for the Powerplay, so what was originally a $50,000 prize is now doubled.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K located at 5725 W. Ina Rd.

Saturday July 16th's winning numbers are:

3, 18, 23, 32, 57 & 21.

The current Powerball jackpot is more than $89 million. The next drawing is Monday July 18th.

For more information visit arizonalottery.com.

