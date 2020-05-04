Menu

10-year-old Phoenix boy hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 16:19:17-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for the person responsible for critically injuring a 10-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near 19th and Peoria avenues around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

A man and his son were standing outside when a car approached and someone fired three rounds at them. One bullet hit the boy. The father was not injured. Paramedics took the boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His condition was not immediately known. Police have not identified a suspect. The father told investigators he had no idea who shot at them.

