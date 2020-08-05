$10 Million lawsuit threatened in TPD in-custody death

TUCSON, Ariz. - The daughter of a man who died in Tucson Police Custody in April is threatening to file a $10 million lawsuit against the city and the three officers involved in the case.

Adrian Ingram-Lopez died after police restrained him. His grandmother had called for help after the man began acting strangely. Three officers held him face down. An autopsy by Pima County said Ingram Lopez had drugs in his system and had a heart condition. An independent autopsy commissioned by the family said the way officers held Ingram-Lopez contributed to his death.

Now, an attorney hired on behalf of Ingram-Lopez two year old daughter has sent the city a letter threatening a lawsuit in 60 days unless the city pays ten million dollars----and enacts better police reforms.

Attorney Ted Schmidt says, “It's one thing to hang a banner from city hall that Black Lives Matter. What's more important not just to Sophie but the citizens of Tucson Arizona is what positive affirmative steps will the Tucson Council and Mayor and government take to correct these problems.”

Tucson Police ruled the officers violated policies for the safety of people in custody. Officers Samuel Routledge, Ryan Starbuck and Jonathan Jackson resigned as the department was preparing to fire them.

The attorney for Ingram-Lopez mother says he is also working on a demand letter----with more than money as a goal.

Eduardo Coronado says, “They just don't want this to be happening to any other family. This is very painful for the family, obviously for the mom, very painful. We don't want this to be happening to anybody else.

Attorney Coronado says the family also hopes the Pima County Attorney’s investigation will result in criminal charges against the three officers.