1 person taken to the hospital after crash near northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving two-passenger vehicles near the northwest side Sunday.
Deputies responded to the area of Lambert Lane and Pecos Way, where one person has been taken to the hospital with injuries, according PCSD.
The intersection will be blocked until further notice.
Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.
Traffic Collision on Lambert and Pecos https://t.co/9BR8qtxGRR pic.twitter.com/95WVAkEC8v— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) September 28, 2020