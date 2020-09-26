1 person sustains minor injuries in northwest side fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire crews responded to a fire near the northwest side early Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the area of 7700 block of North Stargrass (west of Camino De Oeste) and were able to contain the defensive fire, according to NWF.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
