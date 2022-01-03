$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at Vail Safeway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in the Tucson area may have a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

The winning ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Powerball, was sold at the Safeway at 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way in Vail.

The winning numbers Saturday were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 with Powerball number 7.

----

