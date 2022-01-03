Watch
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at Vail Safeway

Monday jackpot climbs to $540 million
Arizona Lottery
An Oro Valley convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Saturday's drawing.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 13:43:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in the Tucson area may have a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

The winning ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Powerball, was sold at the Safeway at 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way in Vail.

The winning numbers Saturday were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 with Powerball number 7. 

