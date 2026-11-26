TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Tucson, according to the Union Pacific

According to Union Pacific, a person was on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Main Avenue and 4th Street around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning when they were struck and killed by an oncoming train.

The train crew was not hurt.

The train was not derailed.

We've reached out for more information and will update this story.

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