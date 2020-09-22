1 dead, 1 seriously injured after wall collapse at Tucson office building

TUCSON, Ariz. — One person is dead and one person is seriously injured after a wall collapsed at a Tucson office building Tuesday morning, the Tucson Fire Department said.
It happened at a building on the 1600 block of West Commerce Court just before 10 a.m., TFD says. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the victims.
TFD hasn't said what caused the collapse.
WALL COLLAPSE 🚨 At 9:56 the #TucsonFire TRT team was dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Commerce Court for reports of a wall collapse. Once on scene at 10:04 units discovered a deceased male victim, and one other male victim with serious injuries who was transported... pic.twitter.com/WQExJGty8t— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 22, 2020