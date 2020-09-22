Menu

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after wall collapse at Tucson office building

Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 14:23:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — One person is dead and one person is seriously injured after a wall collapsed at a Tucson office building Tuesday morning, the Tucson Fire Department said.

It happened at a building on the 1600 block of West Commerce Court just before 10 a.m., TFD says. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the victims.

TFD hasn't said what caused the collapse.

