TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 1,500 Tucson Electric Power customers are in the dark after an outage Thursday morning.

According to TEP's outage map, it happened just before 2:30 a.m.. It's affecting those living north and south of River Road, between Stone Ave. and N. Hacienda Del Sol Rd..

TEP has not said what caused the outage.

Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 a.m..