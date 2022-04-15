$1.4 million fentanyl bust near South Park Avenue and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 14th, 2022 detectives that work with Border Interdiction Unit (BIU) performed a traffic stop near South Park Avenue and Interstate 10.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says 47-year-old Imelda Carter was stopped with approximately 371,000 fentanyl pills in her car.
The pills are valued at around $1.4 million. Carter has been turned over to federal agents and is currently undergoing an investigation.
