$1.4 million fentanyl bust near South Park Avenue and I-10

Pima County Sheriff's Department<br/>
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 14th, 2022 detectives that work with Border Interdiction Unit (BIU) performed a traffic stop near South Park Avenue and Interstate 10.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says 47-year-old Imelda Carter was stopped with approximately 371,000 fentanyl pills in her car.

The pills are valued at around $1.4 million. Carter has been turned over to federal agents and is currently undergoing an investigation.

