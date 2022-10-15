$1,150 reward for information on killing of a bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), Operation Game Thief is now offering up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a research bobcat.
AZGFD says the Bobcat was shot on September 28, 2022, around 8:44 a.m. at Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills road.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-352-0700 and reference OGT#22-003130.
Operation Game Thief now offering up to $1,150 reward for info leading to arrest in killing of research bobcat on the west side. Shots heard 8:44 am 9/28 between Whispering Bell Dr. & Painted Hills rd. Person of interest, but more info needed. Call 800-352-0700, reOGT#22-003130. https://t.co/lxqEA3skCi pic.twitter.com/for2bR9VLW— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 15, 2022
