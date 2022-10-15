Watch Now
$1,150 reward for information on killing of a bobcat

Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 13:34:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), Operation Game Thief is now offering up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a research bobcat.

AZGFD says the Bobcat was shot on September 28, 2022, around 8:44 a.m. at Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-352-0700 and reference OGT#22-003130.

