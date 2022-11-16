1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to be given away this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal giveaway to benefit undeserved families.

The drive-thru event is planned for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Manheim Tucson, 7090 S. Craycroft Rd.

A spokesperson told KGUN 9 the law firm has chosen five cities in which to distribute 1,000 meal packages.

"For 2022, we’re kicking off the holiday season by giving away 4,250 Thanksgiving meals to families across five cities, including Tucson," Attorney Kevin Rowe shared. "These Thanksgiving Giveaways are just one example of how we reach out to offer a helping hand to local community members that may be struggling to make ends meet."

The spokesperson said these meal packages are handed out per vehicle on a first come, first served basis.

“Next up is our annual 25 Days of Giving contest that begins the day after Thanksgiving,” added Rowe.

Lerner and Rowe's spokesperson also clarified this is a non-contact event. Families should stay in their cars and open the trunk or a side door.