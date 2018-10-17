'Ant-Man and the Wasp' flutters to home video

Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Following the weighty desperation of the devastating "Avengers: Infinity War," Marvel Studios follows with another lighthearted "Ant-Man" romp. Paul Rudd is in top form as the affable rogue, who dons the shrinking suit once again while eluding the feds, who monitor him under house arrest. Big laughs and exciting action scenes, as well as a star-making turn by Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, make the film a winner. For my full review, click here. Extras include a 10-year retrospective on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, deleted scenes, a gag reel, outtakes and a slew of making-of featurettes.

Ash vs. Evil Dead: The Complete Series

Bruce Campbell returns to his iconic role as smack-talking, boomstick-toting zombie slayer Ash in this hilarious and fast-paced Starz series, based on the "Evil Dead" films. Ray Santiago plays Pablo, his hapless sidekick, and Dana DeLorenzo steals countless scenes as his wise-cracking partner. Lucy Lawless also stars in a memorable supporting role. The new release rounds up all three seasons, and packs in audio commentaries and background featurettes.

Black Sails: The Complete Series

Executive producer Michael Bay fulfills his swashbuckling, historical fiction vision of the main figures from the pirate age, including Charles Vane, Long John Silver, Captain Flint. The Starz series boasts impressive effects, continuous plot twists and believable period authenticity mixed with a fantasy-fueled accents. Included with the four seasons are loads of background featurettes that examine the characters, set pieces and actors' thoughts.

Studios provided review screeners.

