Retiring TFD Chief will miss caring for community

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson's Fire Chief is retiring today after 29 years in the department and six years as it's chief.

Chief Jim Critchley is proud of the department's history and his role in forming its future.

He talked with us in the small museum at Tucson Fire Headquarters. He says he wants firefighters to always remember the 136 years of tradition and service the museum represents.

"The Fire Department has been here since 1881 serving the citizens of Tucson and I want everybody to remember that there's a long line behind us and a long line in front of us of people that will do this--of people that will take care of the community like we do."



He's proud of what he taught as training chief when he trained more than half the firefighters on the job now.

"My legacy is those 300-400 people that came on in training and learned that we can do all this stuff but it's about the why; it's about the community that we take care of and that's what I'll miss."



And he remembers what he learned in a long career of emergency calls.

"I still remember calls or patients that I've been with. Those will always stay with me. Sometimes they're good, sometimes they're not."

Chief Critchley says he wants to retire while he's able to enjoy time with his family but he's confident in the firefighters and departments leaders he'll never quite leave behind.

"And it's the whole what the community thinks of a firefighter. They're the only person that you will call a telephone number and get a complete stranger to come in and take care of your son, your daughter, your mom, your dad and I want them to understand that's a lot of trust the community has in their fire service and I think they understand that."

