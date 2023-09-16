Maricopa mom cooking up millions of followers with authentic recipes on TikTok

MARICOPA, AZ — Step by step, Ana Regalado shared the flavors that have helped define her life with ABC15 on Friday as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard, 'Oh that’s a secret family recipe', and I think recipes are meant to be shared, we share them with the world so everyone can enjoy them,” said Regalado.

The mother of seven and grandmother is known on TikTok as 'Salty Cocina'. Back in 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she began making what she calls a visual cookbook.

It's one that helps pass down the vibrant flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine to her children and grandchildren.

“Just think about it, how amazing would it be to have your grandma in the kitchen, watching her cook when she’s no longer here?” said Regalado.

Not only did her children love it, but so did the rest of the world. Within a year of uploading her first video, she surpassed one million followers. She has more than 2.5 million now.

All of them are eager to explore the history, cultural significance, and origins of the ingredients in her beloved dishes. Her engaging and authentic personality has given her a platform she never could have imagined.

“I never thought it would get this big,” said Regalado.

Each video is a testament to her commitment to spreading the richness of the recipes passed down through generations while savoring all she learns about other cultures from her followers.

“Everybody’s cultures are different, but, in a way, they’re kind of similar. So we can all embrace each other,” said Regalado. “There are so many different recipes that are the same but have different names in different countries.”

We can tell you her food is delicious, so it’s no surprise that many have embraced this grandmother from Maricopa as their own.

“I always tell my husband a family that cooks together stays together,” said Regalado with a laugh.

