TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month which recognizes and celebrates Hispanic culture as well as the Independence Days of several countries.

Let's take a look at frequently asked questions, as well as everything you need to know about Hispanic Heritage Month.

When was Hispanic heritage first celebrated in the US?

Hispanic Heritage was first observed as a week in 1968 but was later passed to have a full 30-day period when a law was enacted in August 1988.

Then the first official month-long celebration began on September 15, 1989 under President George H. W. Bush.

What countries are included in Hispanic Heritage Month?

Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile all celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Where is Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated?

Hispanic Heritage Month can be begin anywhere, as many of the countries that do celebrate often set up events throughout the time period.

Tucson is hosting events during this time, such as having a month-long festival with ¡Viva Tucson!

What does Hispanic Heritage Month celebrate?

Aside from recognizing Hispanic culture, the month also celebrates the Independence Day of several countries.

Why does Hispanic Heritage Month start in the middle of the month?

Some Latin American countries have their Independence Day on Sept. 15, while Mexico has its day on Sept. 16 and Chile on Sept. 18.

