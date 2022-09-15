Pima County, Visit Tucson partner to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and Visit Tucson are teaming up to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month for the first time this year.

Kicking off tomorrow, Sept. 15, ¡Viva Tucson! will be a month-long fiesta honoring food, music, art, and traditions.

Music lovers can enjoy a free Mexican Independence Day concert at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., presented by Mexico Consulado en Tucson.

The Thursday night program will feature the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Mariachi Aztlán from Pueblo High School, and Compañía de Danza Folkórica Arizona.

Also on Thursday, long-time Tucson favorite, Salvador Duran will host a 7 p.m. show at the Hotel Congress featuring mambo, cumbia, and guaracha music.

Mexico's Independence Day actually falls on September 16, and if you're interested in learning more about the history head to Tubac where Borderlandia will present The First Revolution: Mexico's War of Independence, a free history learning event on the history of Mexico's war for independence.



Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd.

Friday, Sept. 16, 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM



Additional Events:



Mexico Lindo Pop-Up Market at the Clifton

A pop-up market featuring 10 Mexican and Chicana vendors $8 drink specials Live music by Las Azaleas from 6 - 8 p.m. The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Friday, Sept. 16, 5 - 9 p.m.



Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project

This Arizona History Museum exhibit features handmade quilts memorializing migrants who died seeking refuge in the U.S. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. 2nd St.

Exhibit runs through Feb. 25



Mariachi Herencia de Mexico with Special Guest Lupita Infante

Grammy-nominated icon Lupita Infante joins Latin Grammy-nominated Mariachi Herencia de Mexico Hotel Congress 311 E. Congress St.

Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.



Mariachi Las Aguilitas de Davis

a performing Mariachi group made up of first - fifth graders will perform at the Pima County Historic Courthouse 115 N. Church Ave.

Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.



For a full list of ¡Viva Tucson! events, head to the Visit Tucson website.