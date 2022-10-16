Ballet Folklórico Tapatío celebrates 25 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ballet Folklórico is a traditional style of Mexican folk dances and one dance studio in Tucson is celebrating their 25th anniversary carrying out this style of dance.

Organized ballet folklórico started in the 1950s, but folklore has existed for centuries.

“Mexican folk dance is really about the traditions and cultures of Mexico,” said José Baca, Director of Ballet Folklórico Tapatío.

Ballet Folklórico Tapatío was started by Baca’s father 25 years ago.

“My father started in 1997 with three couples, myself and my brother and my sister included, and from there, it just grew up,” said Baca.

Baca is now the director of the studio with dancers ranging in age from 2-years-old to 70-years-old—all working to keep the traditional dance alive.

“If it wasn't for my dad, we wouldn't have this. He's the one that pushed it for us,” said Baca.

Every dance has its own story with the dresses and outfits all representing something bigger.

“The bright colors represent all of the flavors, all of the brightful colors-- the culture of Mexico,” Baca said.

Every performance comes with hours of practice creating a bond that goes beyond teammates.

“Brother and sister, family dynamic. We all get along very well. We all joke about everything. We all know way too much about each other,” said Adrian Merino, a dancer with the group.

Baca leads by example teaching the choreography and dancing each step with his dancers, hoping to celebrate another 25 years to come.

“You know, they always say do something you love to do, and it'll keep you living forever. And I feel like this is something you know; I love it every day. I think about it every day,” Baca said.