Gov. Hobbs signs executive order expanding access to COVID vaccines

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Thursday that expands access to COVID vaccines across the state.

The order seeks to protect Arizonans health and safety ahead of respiratory disease season, and to reduce the strain on the state's healthcare system.

“We are taking action to protect the health care freedom of Arizonans,” Hobbs said. “Vaccines are critical tools that safeguard public health and prevent serious illness. Arizonans and their doctors deserve the freedom to access the COVID vaccine if it is right for them. With this Executive Order, we are following the science and ensuring that Arizonans have access to vaccines to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Hobbs' action comes after the Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated COVID vaccines. But those vaccines were only approved for people over the age of 65 and those at higher risk for severe disease.

The governor's order looks to make vaccines available to all Arizonans.

