Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with 13-year-old student

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are investigating an alleged sexual misconduct incident at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear.

Goodyear police said the relationship was reported on Wednesday night.

The allegations were first reported to the principal, by the parent of the victim, who found text message conversations between 27-year-old Brittany Zamora and her 13-year-old male student.

The text conversation indicated there were sexual activities happening between the two, on and and off campus.

Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora, 27, being walked into jail after accused of having sexual relationship with 13 yr. old student at Las Brisas Academy #abc15 pic.twitter.com/B4qM3nMniv — Kim Tobin (@KimABC15) March 23, 2018

Zamora was taken into custody by Goodyear police on Thursday morning without incident.

Parents of children who attend the school were alerted by an automated message and letter.

"It just freaked me out right away," said Jessica Arroyo. "That's just crazy. I can't even connect that. That's wrong."

Las Brisas Academy Elementary School is located at 183rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

"I think as parents, we just need to be here to stand up and protect our kids and do whatever we can," said Bethany Donohue.

District officials say they will have counseling services for the victim and anyone else who needs it on campus.