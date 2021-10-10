Child with special needs thrills crowd with 70-yard touchdown run

PHOENIX — An emotional embrace captured on camera following a moment freshman Wesley Scott and his teammates at Veritas Preparatory Academy in Phoenix will remember forever.

“Wes go, Wes go,” chanted Wesley during an interview Friday recalling the shouts from the sidelines and stands last Friday night. The team that day hoping for a big win on homecoming night.

“We try to make it a point that if you come to practice every day, and you’re there, you put in the work, we’re going to find a spot for you on the field,” said Veritas Prep Coach Jason Black.

Wesley, living with Down syndrome, took that to heart, not only working hard at practice but inspiring his teammates along the way.

“He’s a little soft spot for all of us, we all love him to death, and wouldn’t want it any other way,” said quarterback and teammate Gage Lentz.

On Oct. 1, with the game in hand, Coach Black knew it was time for Wes to leave his mark. His grandparents were in attendance and the coach sent him onto the field.

“I just called take a knee, that was it, victory formation on one, let’s go,” said Coach Black with a chuckle.

Well, needless to say, Wes and his teammates had different plans. The idea was to hand Wes the ball for a short run to end the game.

“He was actually only supposed to run five yards but once he saw the end zone, he took off, he knew where he was supposed to go,” said Lentz with a smile.

Wes instead took off to the outside, cut down the sideline, and sprinted 70 yards for the touchdown. He was immediately surrounded by both teams in celebration, with the crowd on hand going absolutely wild.

“He loved it, so it was something I’ll never forget,” said Lentz.

“At that point, I wasn’t a football coach, I was a person watching something special happen,” said Black.

A special moment, for a special young man, living his dream.