PHOENIX - Authorities say two teen boys have been shot in a possible drive-by shooting in west Phoenix.

Police and firefighters were called to an address near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a drive-by shooting.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two groups involved in a drug deal when shots were fired. One of the teens shot has died at the scene, police say.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman says the other teen has wounds to the arms and legs and is more stable. He has been taken to an area hospital.

Officers located a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and have detained four people believed to be involved. The investigation is ongoing.

