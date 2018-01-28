Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ - A firefighter was hurt battling a house fire in Buckeye on Sunday morning, according to the Buckeye Fire Department.

Around 7 a.m., crews were called to a reported house fire near Broadway and Miller roads.

As firefighters arrived, they encountered a large amount of fire coming from the garage.

The fire had also extended into the attic area of the home but was quickly extinguished as crews got on scene.

Fire officials say a firefighter was treated for burns to his ear from the incident.

No civilian injuries were reported.

Buckeye fire said the homeowners are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Crews from the Buckeye Valley Fire District and Goodyear Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.