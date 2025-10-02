Deadly Hit and Run Near 6th Ave. and 22nd St.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 1, 2025, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers from Operations Division South along with members from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of South 6th Avenue regarding reports of a hit and run vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Tucson Fire personnel transported the pedestrian to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The pedestrian has been identified as 52-year-old Jorge Alberto Mejia. His family has been notified of his passing. The vehicle involved fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. Traffic detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Witness interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence indicated that Mr. Mejia attempted to cross 6th Avenue, north of 22nd Street, and was struck by what appeared to be a light-colored SUV. The SUV was traveling northbound on 6th Avenue in the median lane. Mr. Mejia was not in a marked or implied crosswalk when struck by the SUV.

Mr. Mejia attempting to jaywalk was the major contributing factor in the collision. However, locating the suspect vehicle and driver that fled the scene is the primary focus.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any additional information is urged to contact 911 or 88-Crime where you can remain anonymous. This investigation is ongoing, and additional information may be released at a later date as it becomes available.

