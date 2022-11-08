Where to vote on Election Day in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are 129 voting centers in Pima County. Click on this interactive voting map that will help you find a voting center near you.
Vote centers are open Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In order to vote you must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. Plus, voters are assigned a precinct based on their voter registration address.
Pima County registered voters can vote at any center in the county.
According to Pima County, vote centers all meet the following criteria:
- Indoor space of 2,000 square feet
- A facility that is ADA compliant
- Adequate number of power outlets to accommodate voting equipment
- Free and sufficient parking
- Proximity to public transportation
- Use of facilities for poll workers and voters
- A break area for poll workers
- Ample locations across Pima County to serve communities with limited transportation
- Ample locations across Pima County to serve where historically there is more in-person voting at the polls
