Where to vote on Election Day in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are 129 voting centers in Pima County. Click on this interactive voting map that will help you find a voting center near you.

Vote centers are open Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to vote you must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. Plus, voters are assigned a precinct based on their voter registration address.

Pima County registered voters can vote at any center in the county.

According to Pima County, vote centers all meet the following criteria:

Indoor space of 2,000 square feet

A facility that is ADA compliant

Adequate number of power outlets to accommodate voting equipment

Free and sufficient parking

Proximity to public transportation

Use of facilities for poll workers and voters

A break area for poll workers

Ample locations across Pima County to serve communities with limited transportation

Ample locations across Pima County to serve where historically there is more in-person voting at the polls