Where to vote on Election Day in Pima County

129 voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are 129 voting centers in Pima County. Click on this interactive voting map that will help you find a voting center near you. Vote centers are open Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 08:23:42-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are 129 voting centers in Pima County. Click on this interactive voting map that will help you find a voting center near you.

Vote centers are open Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to vote you must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. Plus, voters are assigned a precinct based on their voter registration address.

Pima County registered voters can vote at any center in the county.

According to Pima County, vote centers all meet the following criteria:

  • Indoor space of 2,000 square feet 
  • A facility that is ADA compliant 
  • Adequate number of power outlets to accommodate voting equipment 
  • Free and sufficient parking 
  • Proximity to public transportation 
  • Use of facilities for poll workers and voters 
  • A break area for poll workers 
  • Ample locations across Pima County to serve communities with limited transportation 
  • Ample locations across Pima County to serve where historically there is more in-person voting at the polls  

