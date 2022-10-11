Want to vote? Register by midnight Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Midterm election will choose everything from Governor and Senator to school board members. The election’s in November, but if you want to decide those races you could be running out of time—if you’ve failed to register to vote.

Tuesday is the deadline to register.

If you’re not registered to vote you do not have much excuse because there are plenty of efforts to be sure you sign up on time.

At the University of Arizona the power of pizza is part of the effort to bring students to the table and get them registered to vote. But this location is well placed to bring in people of all ages—to register or make sure their registration is up to date.

Sara Sams says, “So I moved in January and I haven't had a chance to update my voter registration. You know, life got busy and I put it off. Luckily, this tent here, helps me get it set the day before the deadline so…”

If UA is a good place to sign up young voters, there are efforts to sign up voters who are even younger.

The League of Women Voters had a registration event at Flowing Wells High School.

Mike Kloehn was able to sign up 17-year-olds, as long as they will turn 18 by election day.

He says, “I take voting seriously. And I want as many young people to vote as possible. I keep telling them if they don't then all the elected officials will look at is things like Medicare and Social Security. And they’re long ways off from that. There's lots of other things that are important to them.”

You do not have to find a registration drive to register in time for the election. You can get it done online. You can register on Arizona’s Service Arizona site. And you can visit the Pima County Recorder’s site to confirm you’re registered and be sure you are registered with your current address.

However you choose to register, the same deadline applies. You must register by midnight Tuesday night.