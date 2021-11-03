Tucson City Council election: Incumbents win, new member for Ward 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The unofficial results are in for Tucson's election for members of the City Council, including a new face.

Democratic candidates won all three seats up for election in Arizona's biggest left-leaning city in unofficial results reported Tuesday night. Councilmember Steve Kozachik defeated independent Val Romero in Ward 6, and Richard Fimbres defeated write-in candidates Shelley Cross and Adalberto Diaz.

No incumbent ran in the Ward 3 election. Democrat Paul Durham resigned from his seat earlier this year due to personal matters, and Mayor Regina Romero appointed Karen Uhlich to take the seat she had held previously in the interim. In Tuesday's election, Democrat Kevin Dahl beat Republican Alan Harwell Jr. and Lucy Libosha to represent Ward 3 on the City Council.

