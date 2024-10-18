Republican VP nominee JD Vance to visit Arizona Tuesday

PEORIA, AZ — Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Senator JD Vance is coming to Tucson Tuesday for a campaign rally. Vance will first speak at a rally in Peoria, in the Phoenix area at 1 p.m.

He will then head straight to Tucson for a rally later Tuesday at the Pima County Fair Grounds.

Vance's events are two of several political campaign rallies happening in the state in the coming days. Former President Obama is holding a campaign rally this afternoon in Tucson. President Biden and former President Clinton are also expected to campaign in the Valley next week.

Details and ticket information for Vance's Tucson event is below:

Tucson event:

When:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Where:

Pima County Fairgrounds. 11300 S Houghton Rd., Tucson, AZ 85747

2:30 p.m. – Doors open

4:30 p.m. – Senator JD Vance delivers remarks

