Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsPolitical NewsAmerica Votes | Election News

Actions

Republican VP nominee JD Vance to visit Arizona Tuesday

Vance to speak in Peoria and Tucson on Tuesday
JD Vance
Nell Redmond/AP
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.
JD Vance
Posted

PEORIA, AZ — Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Senator JD Vance is coming to Tucson Tuesday for a campaign rally. Vance will first speak at a rally in Peoria, in the Phoenix area at 1 p.m.

He will then head straight to Tucson for a rally later Tuesday at the Pima County Fair Grounds.

Vance's events are two of several political campaign rallies happening in the state in the coming days. Former President Obama is holding a campaign rally this afternoon in Tucson. President Biden and former President Clinton are also expected to campaign in the Valley next week.

Details and ticket information for Vance's Tucson event is below:

Tucson event:

When:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Where:

Pima County Fairgrounds. 11300 S Houghton Rd., Tucson, AZ 85747

2:30 p.m. – Doors open

4:30 p.m. – Senator JD Vance delivers remarks

Click here for ticket information

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo