Pima Supervisors certify election results

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Supervisors have officially certified the county’s results in the latest election. But there’s disagreement on the board and among voters about whether the election was valid.

After every county wide-election, Pima Supervisors certify the vote. It’s a routine duty spelled out by law. But it’s less routine now that some people believe the elections process is incompetent, corrupt, or both.

In Cochise County for instance, two of the three County Supervisors tried to hand count all the votes but abandoned that idea in the face of court orders. Now they’re delaying their decision on certifying the vote until November 28th, the last day allowed by law.

When Pima County Supervisors scheduled their vote certification, Supervisor Steve Christy was the only no vote. He raised several issues including the idea that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had no business overseeing elections that included her own election as Governor.

Christy says, “Further, Miss Hobbs is Secretary of State authored in 2019. The elections procedures manual for the state of Arizona and in 2020. He oversaw the highly contentious and troubled elections that still provoke controversy today.”

Supervisor Matt Heinz pointed out Secretaries of State often oversee elections they have a stake in. In Georgia, Brian Kemp was the Republican Secretary of State who oversaw the election that made him Governor.

Voters we asked split on whether Supervisors should have certified the vote.

Elizabeth Abril said, “They need to certify the election and move on.”

KGUN 9 reporter Craig Smith asked: “Why do you think so many people are questioning these things?

Abril: “Because it's misinformation.”

Neil Nordbrock says, “If they want a fair election they have to do it over and eliminate the machines. Do a hand count where it can be accurately verified.”

Smith: “Can they do that in a reasonable time frame?”

Nordbrock: “I don't know. Otherwise what good is an election?” is an

Sue Smith says: “If they're saying everything's fine. Then I'm with it.”

Craig Smith: What do you say to the folks who keep questioning the elections?”

Sue Smith: “I really don't have anything to say to them. They have to deal with their own problems.”

