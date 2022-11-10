Pima County election officials say ballot processing could go into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Elections Department gave an update on ballot processing on Wednesday.

“We’re looking at the 14th or 15th those are the days that we’re optimistically looking. The 14th but realistically, likely the 15th,” said Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cázares-Kelly.

University of Arizona student body president, Patrick Robles, has voted in every election since he turned 18.

“I don't just pay attention for four years, two years. Every year—propositions, school board, whatnot,” said Robles.

Robles said the waiting-period for election results is nerve-wracking.

He said he encourages other students to vote and was excited to see the long line of students outside of the university’s polling location on election day.

“It's definitely a close race all down the ballot and I believe Generation Z, my generation, 21-years-old, played a key role in making these races competitive. So, don't underrate young people,” said Robles.

Much like other voters, Robles is waiting for final election results.

“There is a part of me that does get confused as to why it's taking so long,” Robles said.

“We've been crunching the numbers all day trying to figure out what we got,” said Cázares-Kelly.

The Pima County Recorder’s Office said they’ve dealt with about 2,460 provisional ballots and added that’s less than usual.

County election officials said they’ve had about 750 ballots categorized as “problem ballots.” These either don’t have a signature or officials have questions for the voter.

In Pima County, there’s about 350 uniformed and overseas citizen absentee ballots, according to election officials.

These ballots all take longer to process.

So, for Robles and other voters, they might have to wait a week.

Cázares-Kelly said they aim to be done by Tuesday.