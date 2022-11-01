Number of people voting early decreases in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tomorrow is the last day to mail in your ballots for the November 8 midterms, but in Pima County, the amount of people voting early is significantly down compared to 2020’s presidential election.

The amount of people voting early this year decreased by more than half the votes compared to this point in the 2020 election. Compared to 2020’s presidential election, there is about 115,000 less people in Pima County who are voting early in this years midterms.

Eric Saphir, a professor from Pima Community College said that’s because people tend to be more attracted by promises coming from someone running for president, saying “It’s a nationwide pattern.”

Patrick McClain, a voter from Tucson said he believes the presidential election is more important than the midterms.

“It’s going to determine the whole course of the nation for the next 4 years,” McClain said.

However, voters like Natalie Nelson said she feels like the midterms affect her more personally than the presidential election.

“Local elections are even more important than anything else because it affects exactly how your life is going on,” Nelson said.

However, Saphir said even though less people vote during the midterms, the majority of votes come in early as opposed to votes that are cast in person on election day.

“By mail would be the number one way to vote followed by in person early voting,” Saphir said.

Saphir said he expects less people to vote in this year’s midterms than 2018’s midterms.

So far in Pima County, early voting is still down this year by over 42,000 votes compared to 2018.

Saphir said Democrats tend to vote early while Republicans typically vote in person on election day. He said that is influenced by their beliefs on voter security.

The presidential race wasn’t officially called for a few days in 2020. Saphir said voters will probably have to wait up to a week for some of the races in this year’s midterms. He said that depends on how fast they tally the early votes and how close the race is. He said the more early votes, the longer the process.

Voters like McClain said while voters may have to wait to find out the results, it’s still important to vote.

“We have to vote if we want to have the policies we want to have so just make your vote heard,” he said.